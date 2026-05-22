Kim Kardashian shocks fans with major health update

Kim Kardashian opened up about the lengths she goes to maintain her health, and it involves nearly three dozen pills a day.

“I take probably 35 supplements a day,” the 45 year old told Amy Poehler during the May 19 episode of Good Hang. “I spread them out three times a day.”

The All’s Fair actress acknowledged the routine can be exhausting.

“I thought, ‘Okay, I can’t do this fish oil right now, like anymore. I have pill fatigue,’” she recalled. But when she skipped her fish oil, the impact showed up in her blood work. “It was so evident that I stopped aand I had to start again.”

Kardashian joked that she wishes there were an easier alternative: “I wish there was like an IV drip I could do every day and I would just do it on my way to work.”

Her commitment to wellness intensified after a health scare last year.

In November 2025, Kardashian revealed on The Kardashians that she had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm, which doctors linked to stress.

At the time, she was studying for the bar exam up to 10 hours a day, a grind that left her with hives and “next level” stress.

“I called Keith Black, the brain surgeon, and I sent him a picture of it,” she told sister Kourtney. “He was like, ‘I want you to come in for all this imaging.’ They’re like, ‘Just stress.’”

Though she ultimately failed the bar, Kardashian told The New York Times in December that she refused to dwell on setbacks.

Even with her “pill fatigue,” Kardashian says the supplements are now a non-negotiable part of her preventative health regimen.

Fish oil pills may be “so big,” but for her, the payoff is worth the effort.