Tuesday Jan 02 2018
Web Desk

Anushka and Virat can’t say no to a good sale

Tuesday Jan 02, 2018

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are currently in South Africa where the India cricket team will play a series.

The couple has been exploring Cape Town and pictures have been popping up on social media.

Brand Virushka has an earning potential of INR 1,000 crore in the next two years, so you would expect the two to be shopping at designer stores. However, this is not the case.

A picture shared widely on social media showed the couple shopping at a 50% off sale.

   

Video or Virat and teammate Shikhar Dhawan showing locals how the bhangra is done also went viral.

Guess who is up for Bhangra on the streets of Capetown! ️

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@viratkohli.club) on

Let's hope the couple keep on sharing more pictures of their experiences in South Africa. 


