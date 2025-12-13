'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park escapes wardrobe malfunction

Ashley Park stars in 'Emily in Paris' as Mindy

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park had a playful on-air moment during her guest appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Park joined Barrymore on Thursday, December 11 episode to promote the upcoming fifth season of the Netflix hit.

Ashley stunned viewers with her Michael Kors suit styled by Brad Goreski.

The 50-year-old praised Park's look, commenting, “This outfit is to die-for!”

Calling it stunning, she expressed her desire to 'wear something like that'.

Park suggested to swap the outfits.

When Barrymore removed her jacket, Park followed suit, only to exclaim, “Oh my God, it popped open!”

Park's blazer briefly came undone.

Barrymore laughed and helped her guest adjust the outfit after making a humorous remark, “By the way, my kinda show.”

Charlie's Angles actress turned the near mishap into a light-hearted exchange.

Park is set to appear in Emily in Paris fifth instalment as Mindy as the series premieres on December 18.

She has previously teased unexpected storylines, including a new dynamic with Lucien Laviscount’s Alfie.

“I did not see Mindy’s story lines in season 5 coming,” the 34-year-old told in an interview with Us Weekly. “I feel like I got to be in eight different genres of shows all in one.”

It is pertinent to note that Joy Ride alum credits the global reach of Netflix series for transforming her career.

She acknowledged the series 'has completely changed my life in terms of the pathways and the conversations I get to be a part of'.