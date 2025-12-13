Taylor Swift drops book recommendation after enticing description

Taylor Swift fans spot telling detail in 'Eras Tour' docuseries

Taylor Swift sparked fans’ curiosity with her detailed book descriptions in the recent interview with Stephen Colbert, but she did not reveal the titles of the books she likes.

The 36-year-old pop superstar might not explicitly show off her reading list, but eagle-eyed Swifties spotted a book in her recently released Eras Tour docuseries.

In one of the episodes, the Grammy winner was seen cosying up with the audiobook for The God of the Woods by Liz Moore, which is a bestselling thriller from 2024.

The book fits the mysterious and unsettling aura that Swift describes as the one she prefers reading about.

The Opalite hitmaker was captured listening to the book as she geared up for her London tour stop during the Eras Tour.

Swifties quickly flooded social media with screenshots of the book, and the author herself took to Instagram and shared the clip, writing, “Woke up this morning to a DM explosion. Thank you Swifties for your sharp eyes and ears and love of reading.”

Moore added, “Thanks @taylorswift for being a real person. (And HARD relate on the power of audiobooks for anxiety relief.)”

Discussing her love for audiobooks a day before, Swift told Colbert that she is constantly listening to them, “As soon as I finish one, I’ll start a new one,” she shared.