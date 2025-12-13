Stellan Skarsgård thinks son Alexander staged 'rebellion' against him

Alexander Skarsgård quit acting to join military

Stellan Skarsgård believed that his son Alexander tried to be rebellious when he stepped away from acting to join military.

The Thor actor recently sat together with his son on Variety’s Actors on Actors series, where the two had a chat about each other’s career and best works.

Most of Stellan’s children including It: Welcome to Derry famed Bill, Gustaf, Sam, Eija, and Valter have followed their father’s footsteps while choosing their careers.

Alexander also started his acting career at the age of 13 but left it to pursue a career in navy.

During the conversation, the 74-year-old asked his son, "You went into the military — did you do that in opposition to me, to provoke me?"

The Big Little Lies actor innocently tried to convince his father that it was not a rebellion against the family rather he just wanted to choose his own path.

"Looking back, I don't think it was an act of rebellion against you. But coming from a bohemian family, I was like, 'I want to find my own path.' The most extreme contrast would be to go into the military. So, it wasn't a conscious 'f*** you, Dad' thing."

Stellan further admitted during the chat that he has always been proud of himself for not interfering in his children’s career decisions.