Lily Collins, Ashley Park steal spotlight at 'Emily In Paris' season five photocall

Lily Collins and Ashley Park never fail to impress with their fashion sense, no matter the occasion.

The two always bring their A-game, dazzling onlookers with their effortless glamour and that’s exactly what they did at the Emily In Paris season five photocall in Venice.

On Friday, December 12, the cast posed at the Grand Canal with the iconic Santa Maria della Salute Basilica as their backdrop.

Collins, 36, donned a stylish pearl gown, adorned with pleats and fringes.

She accessorised her look with a dazzling diamond choker and styled her locks with a side part, tucking one side behind her ear while letting the other gently fall to frame her face.

The lead star of the popular Netflix show completed her look with a pair of off-white pointy heels.

Meanwhile Ashley, who stars as Emily's best friend Mindy Chen in Emily in Paris, opted for a contrasting look than Collins.

The 34-year-old exuded a different charm in a black single strap dress with thigh-high slit, showcasing her toned legs.

While she skipped jewelry, she styled her longer hair in a side part, slipping one side behind her ear and letting the other flow freely over her shoulder and down her back.

In addition to Collins and Park, French actress Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays the role of Sylvie Grateau, Emily's boss and the head of the marketing firm Agence Grateau, posed in a stunning red feathered dress.

Boarding the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, the team has made a stop in the Italian city, before whisking off to Paris for the highly anticipated world premiere, which will take place on Monday.