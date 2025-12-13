Adam Peaty's estranged family contact Netflix over documentary footage

Adam Peaty's estranged family are reportedly not interested in being part of Gordon Ramsay's upcoming documentary series amid their ongoing feud.

Things have taken a new twist in the family drama, as the swimmer's as the swimmer's mother Caroline, is said to have reached out to Netflix bosses to claim that the family did not give approval to filmed at Adam and fiancée Holly Ramsay's engagement party.

For the unversed, Being Gordon Ramsay is set to be released next year, and the family are now hoping for a positive reply from the streaming giant, according to The Sun.

They are expected to receive a reply within 14 days of sending the letter.

An insider said:

'Caroline has written to Netflix to say the family were not asked for their consent to be filmed for Gordon's documentary at last year's engagement do.

'She was very clear that, after everything that's happened, they do not want to be featured.

'She was filmed giving a speech as were the family during arrivals and while mingling at the party.'

The couple are excited for their big day as they prepare to exchange vows in Bath just days after Christmas.

Despite the positive developments in their love lives, their wedding has become the centre of controversy after it was revealed that the pair had banned Adam's family from the celebrations, with his father reportedly not even invited to his stag do.

However, a spokesman for the Ramsay's family has denied Caroline's claims, telling DailyMail that Peaty family attended the engagement party, were aware it was being filmed, and that Gordon is excited for the series to air in early 2026.