Justin Bieber’s 2025 comeback includes surprise trip to 'Baby' set

Justin Bieber’s return to music in 2025 came with a moment that instantly resonated with longtime fans.

The 31-year-old pop star recently revisited the locations where he filmed the music video for Baby, the 2010 hit that launched his career.

Bieber shared a short Instagram video of himself walking through Universal CityWalk and the Lucky Strike Lanes bowling alley in Los Angeles — the same spots featured in the video more than a decade ago.

Dressed casually, Bieber softly sang the song’s chorus a cappella while a friend beatboxed off-camera. The clip felt personal rather than performative, offering a quiet reflection on how far he’s come.

The timing is notable. Bieber is in the middle of a major comeback following the release of Swag, his first album in four years.

While the project debuted at no 2 on the charts, it marked the biggest streaming debut of his career, signaling renewed momentum after years dominated by health struggles, canceled tour dates, and intense public scrutiny.

Since his 2021 hit Peaches, Bieber largely stepped away from the spotlight, prioritising his well-being after canceling the remaining dates of his Justice world tour.

Many questioned whether he would ever return to form.