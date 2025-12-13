Morgan Freeman briefs pressure that comes with the label of 'voice of God'

Morgan Freeman reveals how people perceived 'Bruce Almighty' role

Morgan Freeman has revealed how portraying God in Bruce Almighty and Evan Almighty brought in a pressure.

Morgan is popular for having a deep and resonant voice, which has always led to do voiceovers for documentaries and news segments.

Audiences took the character very seriously after the films and they started associating him to the biblical figure for a very longtime.

According to the Now You See Me actor, whenever he walked into a room, people used to say ‘God’ just walked in. It always hit him and wanted people to be careful with their statements.

In conversation with The Guardian, Freeman opened, "It was interesting, though, the outcome of playing God in the movies. Audiences bought it. I mean bought it.”

He continued, "I walk into a room and they say: 'God just walked in.' I say something, they say: 'Oh, it's the voice of God.' That went on for the longest time. Ooooo-Kay! Be careful there."

The 88-year-old says that he tries to avoid the pressure of the label and be cool about it.

In a statement, he added, "I vociferously avoid the pressure. It's, be cool, hold that down, don't try to convince me that that's who I am."

Morgan recently appeared and Thaddeus Bradley in Now You See Me: Now You Don’t.