Katy Perry receives 'exciting' news as romance with Justin Trudeau heats up

Katy Perry has received some exciting news as her romance with Justin Trudeau continues to bloom.

Adding to the buzz, a close friend of the pop star has now given their enthusiastic approval of the budding relationship.

The 41-year-old musician’s pal Zooey Deschanel seemed just as excited about the new pairing as the couple themselves.

“I love it - I'm so in,” she gushed about the fact that the Roar singer is dating the former Canadian prime minister.

“I'm with a Canadian guy; she's with a Canadian guy,” the New Girl actress highlighted, pointing out the similarity they share in their respective relationships.

The 45-year-old actress, who is engaged to her fiancé - reality star Jonathan Scott, 47- expressed her joy on Perry’s new relationship on Thursday evening's edition of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The exchange came about a week after the 13-time Grammy nominee finally went Instagram official with her boyfriend after months of rampant public speculation on their relationship.

The 53-year-old politician reposted a photo of him and Orlando Bloom’s ex, posing with former Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko Kishida on December 4.