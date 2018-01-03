Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jan 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Ranbir, Alia start prepping for Brahmastra

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 03, 2018

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are back to the grind and training for their upcoming project Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
 

The actors are currently in Tel Aviv to prep for the movie and are training with Ido Portal in movement and scene design. 

The actors are currently in Tel Aviv to prep for the movie and are training with Ido Portal in movement and scene design. 

A picture of the two stars surfaced showing them training with Ido Portal in movement and scene design. 

While Ranbir is seen sporting a white shirt and blue jeans, Alia is seen in a white spaghetti top with a grey long sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Earlier, Alia had shared a picture preparing for the movie with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukherjee also surfaced. 

prep vibes

A post shared by Alia ️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Producer Karan Johar shared another pictured and titled it as: "Epic journey of #Brahmastra begins!!"

Epic journey of #Brahmastra begins!! @aliaabhatt #ranbir #alia

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Earlier, pictures of the two stars posing with fans had surfaced. 

Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, is slated to release on August 15, 2019.

