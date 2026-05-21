Jack Osbourne fires back at critics over his appearance

Jack Osbourne has officially had enough of the internet playing doctor.

The reality TV star jumped onto Instagram this week to shut down growing speculation about his appearance after fans began questioning his recent weight loss – and let’s just say, he did not arrive in the mood for polite discourse.

“I cannot believe I’m having to actually make this f--king video,” Jack said in a fiery rant. “If I see one more article written about me saying how I’m ‘sick,’ I’m ‘grossly underweight’… It’s f--king insane.”

According to Jack, people are not noticing dramatic weight loss – they are noticing the mustache.

“I have lost no weight since I got out of the jungle doing I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! six months ago,” he explained. “The only difference is I shaved my beard and opted for a creepy mustache.”

The 40-year-old shared that his transformation has actually been a slow, intentional process that started more than three years ago after he hit around 220 pounds.

“I’ve been slowly but consistently losing weight for the last three and a half years,” he said. “What’s the big f--king deal? I’m five foot eight and a half and 155 pounds. It is perfectly healthy.”

Jack also pointed out the frustration over double standards surrounding body image, noting that he spent years being criticised for being overweight – only to face scrutiny again after getting healthier.

“My entire life I was just brutalized by the press about being overweight,” he said. “And the fact that I get down to a healthy weight, now I’m criticized even more? Get f--ked.”

Somewhere between the mustache discourse and jiu-jitsu invitations, Jack Osbourne accidentally delivered the internet’s latest reminder: people really need hobbies besides commenting on celebrity bodies.