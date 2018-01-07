Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 07 2018
GEO NEWS

Nawaz doesn’t want govt to complete tenure: Bilawal

Sunday Jan 07, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Sunday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif does not want the government to complete its tenure.

Bilawal posted a message on social media, in which he also commented on the current turmoil brewing in the province of Balochistan.

Bilawal raised the question that in the current situation even one federal minister didn’t go to Balochistan.

It is pertinent to mention that a no-confidence motion against Zehri was submitted on January 2 by lawmakers Syed Agha Raza and Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, containing the signatures of 14 MPAs.

Zehri contacts Nawaz to discuss political crisis in Balochistan: sources

The government has increased efforts to solve a brewing crisis in the province after provincial lawmakers submitted a no-confidence motion against Zehri

Earlier today, Chief Minister Balochistan Sanaullah Zehri contacted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Nawaz Sharif and conveyed to him that the issue of no-confidence motion against him needs to be resolved.

