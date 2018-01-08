NAB initiates probe into illegal lease of 275-acre land by KP govt

PESHAWAR: Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has ordered a probe into the allegations of the KP government’s involvement in illegal lease of 275-acres land in Swat.



The allegedly leased tract in Malam Jabba, a tourist attraction in Swat district, belonged to the provincial forest department.

Earlier it emerged that the provincial government was to lease a mere 17-acre patch, i.e. 5 acres for construction of a hotel and 12 acres for a chairlift project, for 15 years.

However, the KP government instead allegedly leased 275 acres for a period of 33 years, violating the rules and regulations.

The NAB chief directed the anti-graft body's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa director general (DG) to immediately obtain all documents, including the lease agreement, and kick off an inquiry into the matter.

Following orders by the chairman, the NAB has kicked off its investigations into the illegal lease.

On the other hand, the Tourism Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has denied the lease of 275 acres of land in Swat.

It claimed that it leased only 12 acres of land, adding that 257 acres of land would continue to be owned by the provincial forest department.

According to some reports, the vast tract was allegedly leased despite objections by the KP Ehtesab Commission and CM's inspection team.

