Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Jan 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

NAB initiates probe into illegal lease of 275-acre land by KP govt

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 08, 2018

PESHAWAR: Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has ordered a probe into the allegations of the KP government’s involvement in illegal lease of 275-acres land in Swat.

The allegedly leased tract in Malam Jabba, a tourist attraction in Swat district, belonged to the provincial forest department.

Earlier it emerged that the provincial government was to lease a mere 17-acre patch, i.e. 5 acres for construction of a hotel and 12 acres for a chairlift project, for 15 years.

However, the KP government instead allegedly leased 275 acres for a period of 33 years, violating the rules and regulations.

The NAB chief directed the anti-graft body's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa director general (DG) to immediately obtain all documents, including the lease agreement, and kick off an inquiry into the matter.

Following orders by the chairman, the NAB has kicked off its investigations into the illegal lease.

On the other hand, the Tourism Corporation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has denied the lease of 275 acres of land in Swat.

It claimed that it leased only 12 acres of land, adding that 257 acres of land would continue to be owned by the provincial forest department.

According to some reports, the vast tract was allegedly leased despite objections by the KP Ehtesab Commission and CM's inspection team.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

US conveys 'concrete' steps for Pakistan: Pentagon

US conveys 'concrete' steps for Pakistan: Pentagon

 Updated 4 hours ago
Opposition likely to table no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan today

Opposition likely to table no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan today

 Updated 6 hours ago
FC apprehends three suspects in Dhadar, Mastung operations

FC apprehends three suspects in Dhadar, Mastung operations

 Updated 8 hours ago
Karachi hospital confirms 28 cases of H1N1 seasonal influenza

Karachi hospital confirms 28 cases of H1N1 seasonal influenza

 Updated 6 hours ago
After Trump, CIA chief accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorists

After Trump, CIA chief accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorists

 Updated 8 hours ago
PHC orders release of TNSM leader Sufi Mohammad

PHC orders release of TNSM leader Sufi Mohammad

Updated 9 hours ago
Qadri has allegiance to foreign powers, says Maryam Nawaz

Qadri has allegiance to foreign powers, says Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 10 hours ago
Sarfaraz Shah killing: President House officials deny reports of pardoning Rangers men

Sarfaraz Shah killing: President House officials deny reports of pardoning Rangers men

 Updated 9 hours ago
CJ takes notice of condition of Karachi hospitals, road blockades due to VVIP movement

CJ takes notice of condition of Karachi hospitals, road blockades due to VVIP movement

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM