Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 09 2018
By
AFP

Bollywood star Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent

By
AFP

Tuesday Jan 09, 2018

Sherawat, along with her French husband Cyrille Auxenfans, began renting apartment for a monthly sum of 6,054 euros. — Photo: Zee News

PARIS: A French court has ordered that Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat be evicted from an apartment in a posh part of Paris for failing to keep up with the rent.

In a December 14 ruling seen by AFP on Tuesday, the court told Sherawat and her French husband Cyrille Auxenfans to pay 78,787 euros ($94,000) in rent owed and expenses, giving the green light for their furniture to be seized.

The couple began renting the apartment in the pricey 16th district on January 1, 2017, for a monthly sum of 6,054 euros.

But according to the owner they never paid the rent, making only a single payment of 2,715 euros.

At a hearing in a Paris court on November 14, a lawyer for the couple said they were in financial difficulty.

The lawyer emphasised the "irregular" nature of Sherawat's work -- an argument dismissed by the owners of the apartment, who claimed she had earned tens of millions during the rental period.

Neither Sherawat nor Auxenfans replied to AFP's request for comment.

In mid-December, the actress had denied having a Paris apartment.

"It's absolutely not true, if someone has donated one to me, please send me the address," she tweeted in response to media reports about the case.

The couple may appeal the eviction order.

They cannot be thrown out until March 31, when a moratorium on wintertime evictions expires.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Mehwish Hayat brings anti-harassment #Timesup movement to Pakistan

Mehwish Hayat brings anti-harassment #Timesup movement to Pakistan

 Updated 5 hours ago
'The Shape of Water' leads nominations for Britain's BAFTA awards

'The Shape of Water' leads nominations for Britain's BAFTA awards

 Updated 10 hours ago
Controversial ‘Padmavati’ to release as ‘Padmavat’ on January 25

Controversial ‘Padmavati’ to release as ‘Padmavat’ on January 25

Updated 12 hours ago
Hunza: Be still my restless heart

Hunza: Be still my restless heart

 Updated 8 hours ago
Anil Kapoor and Sonam starring in a film titled ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’?

Anil Kapoor and Sonam starring in a film titled ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’?

 Updated 13 hours ago
Gwyneth Paltrow to give marriage a second shot

Gwyneth Paltrow to give marriage a second shot

 Updated 16 hours ago
Deepika makes rare appearance with sister for BFFs with Vogue

Deepika makes rare appearance with sister for BFFs with Vogue

 Updated 15 hours ago
P!nk to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LII

P!nk to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LII

 Updated 18 hours ago
Anushka Sharma back to work after honeymooning in South Africa

Anushka Sharma back to work after honeymooning in South Africa

Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM