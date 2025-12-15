Jeremy Allen White considers new genre for next project

Jeremy Allen White shared his thoughts on taking on new role to expand his on-screen range.

The Bear star revealed his thought process while addressing a possibility of starring in a romantic comedy.

While speaking with Kate Hudson for Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, he was asked if he’s ever considered doing a rom-com.

“I’d love to. I’ve never done one before but they seem so fun,” White responded, considering a future in the genre.

The Almost Famous actress then warned him that they are “harder than you think. The rules are different.”

The 34-year-old then voiced his concerns, saying, “I worry about finding the right character, because I’d want it to be a classic rom-com. Not a flash in the pan, but When Harry Met Sally.”

Singer Bill Hudson and actress Goldie Hawn’s 46-year-old daughter weighed in, “It’s one of the hardest genres to get right.”

“But it’s a game-changer for your life. You can’t imagine how many people you help feel good,” she concluded.

Notably, the Golden Globe-nominated actor has a stacked resume full of dramatic roles, with a dip in comedy with The Bear.

Currently, he is set to star in an upcoming long-awaited movie sequel to The Social Network.

It has officially been confirmed with the title The Social Reckoning, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, who wrote the screenplay for the first movie.

In addition to White, Jeremy Strong, Mikey Madison and comedian Bill Burr round out the cast.