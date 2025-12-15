Travis Kelce fuels retirement speculation with key detail in new game

Travis Kelce wrapping up NFL career ahead of marriage with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift appeared to be celebrating her fiancé, Travis Kelce’s, last game in the NFL, as important details stood out to fans.

The 36-year-old pop superstar attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 14, along with his family, as well as her mom, Andrea Swift.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker was seen playing auntie duties to Jason and Kylie Kelce’s daughters as she held one of them in her arms while talking to the retired Philadelphia Eagles centre.

Social media users pointed out that the family’s enthusiastic attendance seemed to strongly suggest that the Chiefs' tight end was playing his last game.

The 14-time-Grammy winner held her video camera in one of the videos from the Arrowhead Stadium, seemingly to commemorate the memory of her husband-to-be supposedly playing his last NFL match.

Sharing a video of the family suite on X, a social media sleuth wrote, “This could have very likely have been Travis last game. He just didn’t know it.”

Another echoed, “He’s retiring, it’s the last home game besides Christmas and no way Kylie drags the kids to KC on Christmas,” and a third noted, “The girls haven't been to watch Travis play since 2023...two of them weren't even born yet. I don't wanna say it aloud but...yeah. You get the point.”

Travis’ team is now eliminated from the playoffs and will be out of this season after one home game on Christmas. While there is much speculation surrounding his retirement, the New Heights podcast host has not confirmed the news and refused to talk to the reporters after the game.