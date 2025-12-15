Cillian Murphy feels his time as 'Tommy Shelby' has not ended yet

'The Immortal Man' is set to release on Netflix in March 2026

Cillian Murphy will be returning as Tommy Shelby in the upcoming Netflix movie The Immortal Man.

The character was coined from the hit series Peaky Blinders in which the actor leads a gang in Birmingham.

Now the Peaky Blinders film will bring back Tommy to face his demons and reckon with his legacy.

The Immortal Man is expected to mark a significant end to the popular character; however, Cillian does not get that feeling as he was hoping to play the role for over a decade.

The film’s shoot has been wrapped up, but the Oppenheimer actor does not feel that his time as Tommy Shelby has come to an end.

He told Empire, "I don't think I'm going to be able to process it or think about it until the film comes out, because I believe that a film isn't finished until people look at it.”

While discussing how it felt like on the last day of filming, Murphy added that it was quite underwhelming as everyone drove away after the last shot.

He opened, "We were on the side of a hill in the Peak District somewhere, in the pissing rain, and we were losing the light.”

"So it was absolutely, completely underwhelming," he added.

The much-anticipated Peaky Blinders movies is slated to release in March 2026.