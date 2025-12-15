Mia Goth recalls first nerve-wracking meet with Christopher Nolan

Mia Goth opened up about her nerves during the first meeting with Christopher Nolan.

The Frankenstein actress is set to star in upcoming highly anticipated film The Odyssey, which follows the 10-year journey of King of Ithaca, Odysseus, after the Trojan War.

In recent podcast episode of Happy Sad Confused, the Pearl star admitted that during her audition for the Oscar winning director’s film, she felt sick from anxiety.

“I found out that Chris wanted to meet me. I remember driving over to Universal and being so nervous that I wanted to throw up,” Goth recalled.

The MaXXXine actress added, “I tried to tell myself what a privilege it is to even feel this, you know, you’re so nervous, you want to be sick. And then I went in there and did the audition and then I got the job.”

Describing the confidentiality of the film at that time, Goth said that she was given a “dummy” script for the audition and wasn’t allowed to know the character that she was playing.

“Then I found that I had to accept the job before I could even read the script and find out what the role was. So that was a new process,” she shared. “So I said, ‘Yeah, I’m in.’ And then they gave me the script.”

Goth will star as maid Melantho, who is disloyal to the household of Odysseus and is eventually punished for her treachery.

In addition to Goth, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and many more are also included in the film.

The Odyssey is slated for release on July 17, 2026.