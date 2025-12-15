'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins stuns in appearance before season 5 premiere

December 15, 2025
Emily in Paris Lily Collins brought high fashion to the French capital as she stepped out ahead of the season 5 world premiere.
The 36-year-old stunned in a plaid three piece Alexander McQueen suit commanding attention as the cast gathered in Paris for the upcoming glamorous evening.
The Love, Rosie alum wore a tailored vest (£1,132), wide-leg trousers (£965), and a shoulder-padded blazer (£1,922), all in matching plaid.
She completed the look with black stilettos and a chic clutch showcasing elegance.
The American actress' costar Lucien Laviscount was also spotted Sunday evening.
The Grange Hill star arrived in a dark leather bomber jacket and black denim.
The cast's journey to Paris included a glamorous photocall in Venice and a ride on Venice Simplon-Orient Express.
The fifth season of the romance/comedy show is set to release on Thursday, December 18.
Fans will see Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) divide her time between Paris and Rome as she balances a new relationship and the responsibility of opening Agence Grateau's office in the Italian city.
Leroy-Beaulieu, Park, Bravo, Gouery, and Franceschini, Samuel Arnold, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount to reprise their role in season 5.
Newcomers include Bryan Greenberg, Michèle Laroque, Minnie Driver.