'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins stuns in appearance before season 5 premiere

'Emily In Paris' fifth season is set to release on December 18

Emily in Paris Lily Collins brought high fashion to the French capital as she stepped out ahead of the season 5 world premiere.

The 36-year-old stunned in a plaid three piece Alexander McQueen suit commanding attention as the cast gathered in Paris for the upcoming glamorous evening.

The Love, Rosie alum wore a tailored vest (£1,132), wide-leg trousers (£965), and a shoulder-padded blazer (£1,922), all in matching plaid.

She completed the look with black stilettos and a chic clutch showcasing elegance.

The American actress' costar Lucien Laviscount was also spotted Sunday evening.

The Grange Hill star arrived in a dark leather bomber jacket and black denim.

The cast's journey to Paris included a glamorous photocall in Venice and a ride on Venice Simplon-Orient Express.

The fifth season of the romance/comedy show is set to release on Thursday, December 18.

Fans will see Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) divide her time between Paris and Rome as she balances a new relationship and the responsibility of opening Agence Grateau's office in the Italian city.

Leroy-Beaulieu, Park, Bravo, Gouery, and Franceschini, Samuel Arnold, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount to reprise their role in season 5.

Newcomers include Bryan Greenberg, Michèle Laroque, Minnie Driver.