Sam Thompson goes Instagram official with new love on ex Zara’s birthday eve

Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson finally went Instagram official with his new love interest as his ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott prepares for her big day.

On Saturday night, December 13, the 33-year-old debuted his new partner Talitha Balinska on his social media account after confirming the romance earlier this month.

The image showed the pair cosying up to each other for a loved-up snapshot during their London dinner date.

The TV personality posted the photo on his ex Zara’s, who is currently dating One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson, birthday eve.

The Love Island alum turned 29 on Sunday, December 14, hours after her former boyfriend put his picture with his new flame on the internet.

It is pertinent to note that Sam went public with his new relationship with the London DJ at the beginning of December 2025 whilst throwing subtle shade to his ex.

He met the 25-year-old after she was invited as a surprise guest to his live show at the O2 Arena.

Reportedly, Talitha and the radio presenter were initially set up by his friend and business partner Reza Amiri-Garroussi.

For the unversed, Zara and Sam dated for nearly five years. The former lovebirds confirmed their romance in May 2019.

Then, four years later they called it quits in December 2024.