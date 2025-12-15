Rob Reiner dies: Hollywood reacts to director's horrendous death

Rob Reiner and wife Michele found dead in LA house

Rob Reiner, Hollywood’s popular director, was found dead along with his wife Michele in their Los Angeles house on December 14.

The LAPD (Los Angles Police Department) found the two bodies with stab wounds; therefore, a homicide investigation has been launched prior to their tragic deaths.

The shocking news saddened celebrities around Hollywood, who have poured in their condolences and are mourning the loss of the great filmmaker.

A Simple Favor director Paul Feig took it to X and wrote, “One of my most cherished pictures. Rob was my true hero. A true visionary titan and a lovely, lovely person.”

“One never knows if it’s proper to post during something as tragic as this. But I just want the world to know what so many of us know in the industry. Rob was the best.

Meanwhile, the Two and a Half Men famed Jon Cryer also expressed his feelings over the big loss as he wrote on Threads, “Horrible. I didn’t think today could get worse.”

Frozen star Josh Gad also dropped a memorable photo of him with Rob in latter’s remembrance.

Gad revealed that Reiner was a kind soul who always cared for those who had no voices. “He was one of the greatest directors of our time. He was a friend. He was simply a beautiful person."

"Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle were two of the most kind and caring souls you could ever imagine. He cared so much for those who had no voices."

On the other hand, the Avengers maker Joe Russo wrote on X, “I can’t handle the truth that one of the greatest filmmakers to ever live is gone. We lost one of the few good men. RIP, Rob Reiner.”



