Sunday Jan 14 2018
IN PICTURES: Shah Rukh and Gauri host star-studded bash

Sunday Jan 14, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri hosted the year's most glitzy and glamorous bash at their house, Mannat, Friday night. 

The film industry's biggest, brightest stars and power couples like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, exes Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rani Mukerji among others gathered to celebrate Shah Rukh's best friend Kaajal Anand's 50th birthday.

Here are some of the celebrities who attended the party: 

Photo: Times of India
Photo: Times of India
Photo: Times of India
Photo: Times of India
Photo: Times of India
Photo: Times of India
Photo: Times of India
Photo: Times of India
Photo: Indian Express
Photo: Indian Express
Photo: Indian Express

Adorned in their shimmery best, the stars kept to the 'Shimmer and Shine' theme for the event. 

#dagang

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on

Of a mad crazy time #partyingitup ! #fullfun #withmyfavmen in the world !

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on

For those who don’t know much about Kaajal Anand, she is the CEO of Birla Lifestyles and has also set up high-fashion boutique Reverie with Avanti Birla and Manish Malhotra. Before being an entrepreneur, Kaajal was a lawyer and fought Sanjay Dutt’s case.

