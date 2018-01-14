Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Jan 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

US and its defence equipment not reliable: defence production minister

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jan 14, 2018

Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Jan 14, 2017. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Sunday that defence equipment procured from the United States is unreliable.

Addressing an event at his Sheikhupura constituency on Sunday, Hussain said the US, too, is not a trustworthy partner.

He claimed further that the defence items purchased from the US do not work in times of need.

"Our defence production is increasing. The army’s 80 per cent needs are being met domestically," said the defence production minister, adding that Pakistan is among 6-7 countries of the world that make their own fighter aircraft.

Talking about the country's political situation, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan focuses on elections but cannot sit idle without getting married. 

"These people are bent on being mischievous and have hid behind a maulana," he said, referring to Pakistan Awami Tehreek chief Dr Tahirul Qadri. 

"The conspiracies against Nawaz Sharif will be overcome by the people," said Hussain. 

He demanded the PTI chief to tell the people who gave him the duty to bring harm to the country.

He added that the elections are around the corner, and the stage is set for the race. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Punjab govt to introduce child protection curriculum in schools

Punjab govt to introduce child protection curriculum in schools

Updated an hour ago
Zardari to be part of PAT’s protest, says Kaira

Zardari to be part of PAT’s protest, says Kaira

 Updated 2 hours ago
Army warns against fake calls from 'army officials’

Army warns against fake calls from 'army officials’

Updated 3 hours ago
MQM-London's Prof Hasan Zafar Arif found dead in Karachi

MQM-London's Prof Hasan Zafar Arif found dead in Karachi

Updated 3 hours ago
No suspect arrested yet, laments Zainab's father

No suspect arrested yet, laments Zainab's father

Updated 4 hours ago
Indian army chief's statement irresponsible, says interior minister

Indian army chief's statement irresponsible, says interior minister

Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Political uncertainty clouds CPEC

Political uncertainty clouds CPEC

 Updated 5 hours ago
ATM skimming: Chinese national arrested in Karachi

ATM skimming: Chinese national arrested in Karachi

 Updated 7 hours ago
CJP vows to end 'tanker mafia', permits six-storey buildings in Karachi

CJP vows to end 'tanker mafia', permits six-storey buildings in Karachi

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM