UBL beats WAPDA to lift National One Day Cup

KARACHI: United Bank Limited have defeated Water and Power Development Authority by six wickets to win the final of National One Day tournament for departments.



WAPDA was bowled out for 218 after they were sent in to bat by UBL captain Younis Khan, who won the toss at the home ground.

Led by Salman Butt, WAPDA were once 113 for 7, but some responsible batting by Wahab Riaz and Khalid Usman in the lower order helped the team post a score over 200.

Wahab, batting at the ninth position, smashed two sixes and struck four boundaries to score 53 off 46 deliveries. Khalid Usman scored 46. Earlier, Bismillah Khan scored 43 to help WAPDA to keep the scoreboard moving.

Hamad Azam got three wickets while Mohammad Asghar and Mir Hamza picked up two wickets apiece.

In response, half centuries by Shan Masood and Sohaib Maqsood followed by flawless batting from Younis Khan and Saad Ali helped UBL reach the target with 42 balls remaining for the loss of just four wickets.

Sohaib Maqsood, who was earlier declared unfit by PCB, scored 63 off 71 deliveries with the help of six fours and a sixer. Shan Masood scored 59 runs.

After the fall of Maqsood and Masood, Younis and Saad completed the unfinished job of sailing UBL smoothly to the title.



Saad scored an unbeaten 42 while Younis Khan scored 33 not-out.

Khalid Usman got three wickets, but that was not enough to stop the bankers from winning the national one-day championship.

UBL's skipper Younis Khan credited his teammates for the success.

“It was total team effort, I won’t take credit for this,” Younis said after the win.

“Shan Masood and Umar Akmal played well throughout the tournament and proved their mettle,” for former Pakistan skipper said.

Opening batsman Shan Masood, with 632 runs to his credit, was adjudged best batsman of the tournament. Sadaf Hussain of KRL was the best bowler while Kamran Akmal was declared the most outstanding player of the tournament.