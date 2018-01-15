Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jan 15 2018
GEO NEWS

Cleric arrested for alleged sexual assault of 14-year-old in Karachi

GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 15, 2018

A medical examination confirmed the sexual assault, after which a case was registered against the cleric, police said

KARACHI: Police have arrested a seminary teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student in the city’s Gulistan-e-Johar locality.

The minor boy informed police that the cleric, Qari Muhammad Saleem sexually assaulted him on Friday night inside the seminary, which prompted the police to conduct a raid and apprehend the accused.

Rape, murder of minor Zainab sparks outrage; two killed in Kasur protests

Chief Justice takes suo motu notice after violent protests in Kasur and public outrage on social media

A medical examination confirmed the sexual assault, after which a case was registered against the cleric, police said.

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal has taken notice of the incident, seeking a detailed inquiry report from East Deputy Inspector General of Police, The News reported.

A number of sexual assault cases against minors in the country have surfaced in the past month. The brutal rape and murder of minor Zainab in Kasur prompted countrywide condemnations, prompting a debate on child sex abuse.

A six-year-old boy in Karachi was sexually assaulted in a Karachi bakery on January 8, Geo News reported on Saturday. 

The accused was arrested from the jurisdiction of the Napier police station and was remanded into police custody, police officials said.

