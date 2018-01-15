Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 15 2018
GEO NEWS

LHC summons Punjab cane commissioner on Jan 17

GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 15, 2018

Lahore High Court. Photo: File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court summoned on Monday the Punjab cane commissioner on January 17.

Hearing the case filed by Jamaat-e-Islami's Lahore chief Mian Maqsood Ahmed, the court expressed reservation on the non-submission of a report on the issue by the cane commissioner.

The Punjab government submitted an affidavit in court stating its stance on the opening of sugar mills.

The petitioner has maintained that not all sugar mills are functioning and neither the sugarcane rate of Rs180 per maund is being ensured by the government, adding that as per law the sugar mill owners are mandated by law to run their mills by October but as the mills are not functioning, the sugar cane farmers are facing heavy monetary losses.

The petitioners claim that only in South Punjab the sugarcane farmers will face a loss of over Rs40 billion.

The case has been adjourned until Jan 17. 

