pakistan
Monday Jan 15 2018
GEO NEWS

Senate committee passes resolution against Indian COAS statement

GEO NEWS

Monday Jan 15, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Senate's Standing Committee on Defence approved a resolution against the recent statement of Indian army chief on Monday.

According to India media outlets, the Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat had said that his forces were ready to call Pakistan's 'nuclear bluff' and cross the border to carry out any operation if asked by the government.

The committee, in its resolution, stated that Pakistan will raise the statement of the Indian army chief on every diplomatic platform, and that the Pakistan armed forces are capable of giving a befitting response to India.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif earlier in his response to the statement said that it amounted to an "invitation for a nuclear encounter."

Describing the statement as "very irresponsible", Asif said it wasn't befitting of the office of the Indian army chief.

"If that is what they desire, they are welcome to test our resolve. The general's doubt would swiftly be removed,” the foreign minister said in a tweet.

Reacting to the statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan is "fully capable of defending itself".

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor also responded to the chief's 'nuclear bluff' assertion saying that such statements were unbecoming from a person of a responsible stature.

Speaking to the state television's world service, the Pakistani military spokesman said: "We believe COAS is a very responsible appointment and four-star is a rank with age-long experience and maturity."

When asked what if India undertook any misadventure against Pakistan, Ghafoor said: "Well, it's their choice. Should they wish to test our resolve they may try and see it for themselves."

