Yamin resistance in vain as New Zealand sweep Pakistan 5-0

Babar Azam's horror run continued in the final ODI, New Zealand v Pakistan, 5th ODI, Wellington, January 19, 2018/Getty Images

WELLINGTON: New Zealand beat Pakistan by 15 runs in the fifth one-day international (ODI) here on Friday to clean sweep the series 5-0.

Martin Guptill scored a century as Pakistan limited New Zealand to 271 for seven.

Pakistan top order, however, stumbled yet again as the Green Shirts lost three quick wickets to pacer Matt Henry, with Umar Amin dismissed at 2, Fakhar Zaman at 12 and the struggling Babar Azam at 10.



Pakistan lost their fourth wicket at 52, when Mohammad Hafeez was dismissed for 6. Sarfraz Ahmed was out at 3, leaving the team at 57-5.



Haris Sohail and Shadab Khan anchored Pakistan's innings, preventing yet another embarrassing collapse. But their resisting stand was broken by spinner Mitchell Santner, who dismissed Haris for 63 and Shadab for 54.

Late resistance by all-rounder Aamer Yamin gave Pakistan some hope of chasing down the target. He stayed not out at 32 as the tail failed to stand ground.

Guptill and Colin Munro gave the hosts a flying start before Rumman Raees helped spark a mini-collapse that put the brakes on New Zealand's scoring.

Martin Guptill scored a century, New Zealand v Pakistan, 5th ODI, Wellington, January 19, 2018/Getty Images

Rumman's three for 67 kept the New Zealand total within reach for Pakistan — currently at 4-0 up — as they seek to avoid a 5-0 series whitewash.

Pakistan were competitive in their last outing — a five-wicket loss in Hamilton.



"It's a used pitch and, hopefully, it's better to start with then maybe slows up a little bit," captain Kane Williamson said.



Munro racked up 34 from 24 balls to get the Black Caps out of the blocks before edging to Mohammad Nawaz.

Aamer Yamin had Kane Williamson caught in the deep, New Zealand v Pakistan, 5th ODI, Wellington, January 19, 2018/Getty Images

While Munro's departure slowed the run rate, Guptill was content to steadily accumulate.

He had a life on 72 when he slipped over mid-wicket and Faheem Ashraf missed the stumps as the batsman scrambled back to the crease on his hands and knees.

It gave his innings greater urgency and he brought up his 13th ODI century off 125 balls, including 10 fours and a six.

After a frustrating morning, Pakistan's attack enjoyed some late success when they took four wickets for 12 runs.

"We had some good performances and hopefully we'll play well and win this game," skipper Sarfraz Ahmed said.



Guptill was dismissed soon after he reached triple figures and Faheem clean-bowled Ross Taylor to end a threatening knock on 59.

Colin de Grandhomme offered some resistance with an unbeaten 29 off 21 balls but Pakistan will back their chances of reaching the target of 272 in the small boundaries at the Basin Reserve.

New Zealand rested paceman Trent Boult, calling up Matt Henry as a replacement.

Pakistan, on the other hand, made three changes, with Umar Amin opening the batting, Mohammad Nawaz added to the bowling attack, and allrounder Aamer Yamin replacing the injured Shoaib Malik.



Mohammad Amir and Hasan Ali are also not part of the match.

Squads

New Zealand

Kane Williamson (Captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry.

Pakistan

Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain), Umar Amin, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Rumman Raees.

Umpires

Chris Brown (NZL), Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)

TV Umpire

Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee

Richie Richardson (WIS)