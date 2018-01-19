FO summons Indian diplomat over cross-LoC firing

ISLAMABAD: Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Pakistan JP Singh was summoned by the Foreign Office on Friday over the killing of a civilian across the Line of Control (LOC), the FO spokesperson informed.

A civilian was killed and four others were injured as a result of unprovoked Indian firing at the LOC on Friday.

The Indian diplomat was also summoned yesterday over Indian firing across the Working Boundary in Sialkot, Punjab.

In today's meeting, Foreign Office's South Asia Director General Dr Faisal handed over a protest letter to the Indian deputy high commissioner.

The Indian diplomat was summoned the third time in this week.

On January 18, two women were martyred and five people injured as a result of unprovoked Indian firing across the Working Boundary in Sialkot. The ISPR said the Indian forces targetted the civilian population in Kundanpur Village of Sialkot.

Border guards of the Punjab Rangers conducted retaliatory fire and destroyed an Indian force, the ISPR said.

The FO said that despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations, Radio Pakistan reported.



Frequent violations

India frequently opens unprovoked fire across the LoC, resulting in the martyrdom of civilians and army officials.

On December 25, 2017, three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred as Indian forces opened fire along the LoC's Rakhchikri sector. One other soldier was injured in the unprovoked firing.

According to the Foreign Office, India committed 70 ceasefire violations in the first 12 days of the year and 1,900 in 2017.