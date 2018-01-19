Rao Anwar expresses reservation over enquiry committee member

Photo: File

KARACHI: Malir SSP Rao Anwar has expressed reservation regarding a member of the enquiry committee formed to probe him on the killing of Naqeebullah in the city a few days ago.

While talking to Geo News, the SSP said the committee member he has reservation with made policemen record biased statements.

The enquiry committee was formed following a hue and cry on the social media and by the deceased’s relatives. It is headed by Counter Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi. Besides, members of the committee include DIG East Sultan Khawaja and DIG Azad Khan.

Earlier on Friday, the SSP appeared before the committee to submit Naqeebullah’s criminal record. He said a kidnapping for ransom case against Naqeebullah, registered in 2014, was discovered.

Later in the day, the probe committee officials visited the site of police encounter in Shah Latif Town. During the visit, the committee members gathered evidence from the site of incident.

On January 13, the SSP had claimed to have shot dead four alleged terrorists in a police encounter in Shah Latif Town. However, it was later revealed that the deceased ‘terrorists’ included Naseemullah alias Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old from South Waziristan Agency. According to the killed person’s family, he disappeared from Sohrab Goth on January 3 and was killed in a fake encounter.