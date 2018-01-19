Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Jan 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Rao Anwar expresses reservation over enquiry committee member

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Jan 19, 2018

Photo: File 

KARACHI: Malir SSP Rao Anwar has expressed reservation regarding a member of the enquiry committee formed to probe him on the killing of Naqeebullah in the city a few days ago.

While talking to Geo News, the SSP said the committee member he has reservation with made policemen record biased statements.

The enquiry committee was formed following a hue and cry on the social media and by the deceased’s relatives. It is headed by Counter Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi. Besides, members of the committee include DIG East Sultan Khawaja and DIG Azad Khan.

SSP Rao Anwar submits Naqeebullah's 'criminal record' to probe body

Malir SSP claimed to have killed four terrorists in encounter on Jan 13 in Karachi; Naqeebullah's family disputes charge of terrorist

Earlier on Friday, the SSP appeared before the committee to submit Naqeebullah’s criminal record. He said a kidnapping for ransom case against Naqeebullah, registered in 2014, was discovered.

Later in the day, the probe committee officials visited the site of police encounter in Shah Latif Town. During the visit, the committee members gathered evidence from the site of incident.

On January 13, the SSP had claimed to have shot dead four alleged terrorists in a police encounter in Shah Latif Town. However, it was later revealed that the deceased ‘terrorists’ included Naseemullah alias Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old from South Waziristan Agency. According to the killed person’s family, he disappeared from Sohrab Goth on January 3 and was killed in a fake encounter. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

'Unseen forces' removed Balochistan CM, claims PML-N Senator Yaqoob Nasir

'Unseen forces' removed Balochistan CM, claims PML-N Senator Yaqoob Nasir

 Updated an hour ago
Justice will prevail: AIG Sanaullah on Naqeebullah murder case

Justice will prevail: AIG Sanaullah on Naqeebullah murder case

 Updated 2 hours ago
If a member curses parliament then he is cursing himself: PM Abbasi

If a member curses parliament then he is cursing himself: PM Abbasi

 Updated 3 hours ago
Islam prohibits waging war against Pakistan Army: Sufi Mohammad

Islam prohibits waging war against Pakistan Army: Sufi Mohammad

 Updated 4 hours ago
Ayaz Sadiq expresses disappointment over Imran’s tirade against parliament

Ayaz Sadiq expresses disappointment over Imran’s tirade against parliament

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistan allows visa on arrival for group tourists from 24 countries

Pakistan allows visa on arrival for group tourists from 24 countries

Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Army Chief confirms death sentence for 10 terrorists

Army Chief confirms death sentence for 10 terrorists

 Updated 7 hours ago
Shehbaz sides with Nisar in rift with Pervaiz Rasheed

Shehbaz sides with Nisar in rift with Pervaiz Rasheed

 Updated 7 hours ago
Naqeebullah killing: Super Highway cleared for traffic after protesters disperse

Naqeebullah killing: Super Highway cleared for traffic after protesters disperse

 Updated 2 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM