pakistan
Saturday Jan 20 2018
GEO NEWS

Naqeeb’s father reminisces about ‘good-natured son’

GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 20, 2018

Mohammed Khan Mehsud, father of slain Naqeebullah Mehsud, said that his son was a good-natured individual and a very easy going person.

Mehsud said that Naqeeb left behind two daughters and a son. The grieving father demanded that the culprits behind the killing of his son should not go scot-free in order to save others like him.

Naqeeb’s father also said that his son had a shop in Karachi.

His family finds it hard to believe that he is no longer around, till today his friends and tribal leaders visit their home to offer condolences.

Speaking to Geo News earlier, relatives of Naqeebullah alias Naseemullah said that the deceased came to Karachi from South Waziristan one year ago and ran a clothing shop at Al-Asif Square, and was not involved in any unlawful activities.

SSP Malir Rao Anwar in a media talk had claimed to have shot dead four terrorists, including Naseemullah, allegedly affiliated with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, in a police encounter at Shah Latif town on January 13.

However, acquaintances and relatives of the deceased dispute the claim and term the incident an extrajudicial murder.

Naqeebullah killing: Rao Anwar removed from post, placed on ECL

Security agencies probing Anwar's assets in Karachi and Islamabad

Earlier today, former SSP Malir Rao Anwar has been removed from his post after the probe committee formed over the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud found the 27-year-old to be innocent, a notification issued stated.

Rao Anwar's name has also been placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the recommendation of the probe committee, sources said. 

