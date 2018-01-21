SC forms body to review substandard education at law colleges

CJP Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. Photo: File

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar ordered on Sunday the formation of a committee to look into the matter of substandard and unregistered law colleges.

Hearing a suo motu case regarding the matter at the Supreme Court's Lahore Registry, the court directed the committee to probe the situation and submit a report in six weeks.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that last night he saw a picture of getting a BA degree in one night, adding that, "this standard of education will not be allowed to continue".

Hearing the case on Saturday, the court had barred all public sector universities from granting affiliation to new law colleges that fail to meet standards.

“We do not want lawyers who run paan shops in the morning and later get law degrees,” the chief justice had remarked during the hearing.



Expressing his annoyance over the deteriorating standards of law education, he had observed that universities have come up with their own educational system, and are doing “whatever they feel like”.

The apex court has constituted a committee headed by Advocate Hamid Khan to supervise reforms regarding the matter.