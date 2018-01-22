KP govt failed to honour promises made after Mashal Khan’s murder, laments father

LONDON: Mashaal Khan’s father said that he himself is bearing the expenses of the police security for his family and that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has not fulfilled a single promise made to him after the lynching of his son.



Muhammad Iqbal - known fondly as Iqbal Lala - was delivering annual Bacha Khan Lecture at the Brunei Gallery of the London University’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) Saturday night.

He was joined on stage by Ziauddin Yousufzai, Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousufzai’s father. Iqbal Lala is visiting the United Kingdom on the invitation of Bloomsbury Pakistan.

After my son was lynched to death on 13 April, last year, I was given police security by the government but I am paying for the expense of the security and not the KP government, said Iqbal Lala while speaking to media.

He said Imran Khan and speaker KP Assembly Asad Qaiser had visited him after his son’s murder and made promises which remain unfulfilled.

“We are commoners, they [PTI govt] are our rulers, we respect them of course but I can't lie that they have helped us. They have done nothing for us so far. We are paying for our own security. My son didn’t have a security threat yet he was murdered in broad daylight,” remarked Iqbal Lala.

He said that the KP govt promised to name the local university after his son’s name. Moreover, district council also made promises but none of the promises have been fulfilled.

Iqbal Lala told media that he is dealing with his son’s murder case and has been chasing lawyers and appearing in courts all this time while he didn’t have time to chase the PTI govt ministers to remind them of the promises they made.

“They promised and I didn’t go after them, my conscience and self-respect don’t allow me that, it's up to them to respect the promises they made. What happened brought disgrace and shame to the state and whole of Pakistan, if they cant fulfil their promises they have no right to rule.”

Father of Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousufzai joined Iqbal Lala in reminding the KP government to fulfil its promises without any further delay.

Ziauddin Yousufzai told media: “Iqbal Lala has publicly said the KP govt didn’t fulfill its promises, Swabi University has not been named after Mashal Khan, promises of financial assistance have not been fulfilled, we hope that all these promises will be fulfilled and we hope that this message will reach the KP govt.”

During his lecture, Iqbal Lala told the audience at the SOAS that extremists, who are using the name of Islam to spread terror, have to be defeated through a united fight and progressive forces have to lead the fight through public awareness campaigns and message of non-violence.

He said his son believed in the Sufi ideology of peace, knowledge and love and wanted to spread the same message. He believed in gaining knowledge, called himself a humanist and said that Allah has created nature for everyone and everyone has an equal right, and no one has the right to occupy its resources for personal use.

"Mashaal was a great believer in the Last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)’s last sermon in which he declared that it's not your colour or origin or belonging that makes you great but your ideology, character and your faith.”

Moreover, Ziauddin Yousufzai said that Iqbal’s courage and commitment to progressive ideology have changed minds and hearts of millions of people. He said Mohammad Iqbal is called “Iqbal Lala” because he is loved by everyone in his village – and everyone

“We both are known by our children. I am Malala’s father, Iqbal Lala is Mashal’s father.”

He added while introducing Mohammad Iqabal to the audience: “The story doesn’t end here. Who is Mohammad Iqbal, beyond Mashal Khan’s father’? He had four children and now he’s left with three children. He has named all his children after historical Pahsutun progressive figures who stood up for human rights, education and equality. I have never seen such a great man in my life. He is a great poet who is inspiring and loving. He is the bravest Pashtun that I have ever seen.”

Ziauddin said that Iqbal Lala's stance since his son’s martyrdom has rallied Pakistan against extremism. “He said my Mashal will not come back but I will stand up for all Mashaals of Pakistan. There is no parallel of how Iqbal Lala is fighting the case of his son – that’s Pakistan’s case. He is standing up for every Malala and every Mashal of Pakistan.”