Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Tuesday Jan 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

World XI tour Pakistan: COAS meets international hockey players

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 23, 2018

International hockey players, who have come for the World XI series, and Pakistan's hockey legends met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday. Photo: Geo News screen grab
1

RAWALPINDI: International hockey players, who have come for the World XI series, and Pakistan's hockey legends met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday. 

COAS appreciated Pakistan Hockey Federation's initiative for bringing the international players to the country, according to Inter Services Public Relations statement. 

Moreover, COAS also assured PHF of Pakistan Army’s support for the provision of security for international hockey matches and revival of Pakistan's national game. 

During the meeting, PHF president Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar(Retired) thanked COAS for his keen interest and efforts towards sports activities in Pakistan, the statement added. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Manchester United retain top spot in world football money list

Manchester United retain top spot in world football money list

Updated 3 hours ago
U-19 World Cup: Pakistan face South Africa in quarterfinals tomorrow

U-19 World Cup: Pakistan face South Africa in quarterfinals tomorrow

Updated 4 hours ago
A new Warne? Aussie leggie sets U-19 record

A new Warne? Aussie leggie sets U-19 record

 Updated 5 hours ago
Unseeded Mertens routs Svitolina to reach Aussie Open semis

Unseeded Mertens routs Svitolina to reach Aussie Open semis

 Updated 6 hours ago
Weak eyesight no hindrance for 'Professor' Chung

Weak eyesight no hindrance for 'Professor' Chung

 Updated 6 hours ago
Root to miss T20 tri-series, Stokes delays return

Root to miss T20 tri-series, Stokes delays return

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Ruthless South Africa take aim at series sweep against India

Ruthless South Africa take aim at series sweep against India

 Updated 7 hours ago
Bryan brothers end Aisam’s dream run at Australian Open

Bryan brothers end Aisam’s dream run at Australian Open

 Updated 7 hours ago
United sign Sanchez from Arsenal in swap deal for Mkhitaryan

United sign Sanchez from Arsenal in swap deal for Mkhitaryan

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM