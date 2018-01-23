Naqeebullah killing case: FIA foils Rao Anwar’s attempt to leave country

Former Malir SSP Rao Anwar. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) foiled suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar’s attempt to leave the country from the Benazir Bhutto International Airport, sources informed Geo News on Tuesday.

The FIA refused to let Anwar board a Dubai-bound flight around midnight due to his suspicious travel documents, which included a dubious NOC — reportedly issued by the Sindh government on Jan 20.

SSP Anwar is wanted in an inquiry into the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan who was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

FIA officials said Anwar was not taken into custody as they did not have any such orders, adding that his name is also not on the Exit Control List.

Earlier reports had stated that the suspended SSP was not physically present at the airport but had instead sent his documents through an associate.

Speaking to Geo News after the news was aired, Anwar said the reports being aired on the media in this regard are false.



Police seeks info on other slain suspects

DIG East Sultan Khawaja, who is a part of the committee probing the incident, has requested criminal records of the three other suspects killed in the 'encounter'.

In the letter titled ‘Criminal Record’, it is stated that: “With reference to case FIR No. 17/2018 of Shah Latif Town Police Station, District Malir, Karachi, the criminal record of the following accused may be provided for investigation purpose and for report to be submitted in Supreme Court of Pakistan on 25.01.2018."



"The name of the accused are: Muhammad Ishaque s/o Raheem Bux, Nazar Jaan s/o Attim Jaan, Naseemullah s/p Muhammad Khan. The deceased suspects hails from Bahawalpur and South Waziristan agency respectively," the letter states.

The photos and NICs of the suspects have also been sent to the relevant authorities, which include the inspectors general of police from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and Islamabad.

Don't know where Anwar is: Sindh Home Minister

Earlier, Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal said that Anwar should present himself before the inquiry committee probing the incident, and in case if he doesn’t, the committee reserves the right to take action against him.

Speaking to Geo News, Siyal had said that if Anwar has reservations against the committee, the provincial government can inform Sindh IG AD Khawaja about it.

Responding to a question, the home minister said that he doesn’t know where Anwar is at the moment.

A three-member committee formed to probe the killing found Naqeebullah innocent and said Anwar’s allegations against Naqeebullah are baseless.

Anwar has refused to appear before the investigation committee, claiming that he is facing a one-sided inquiry.

Naqeebullah's family, which reached Karachi from the tribal areas under inter-provincial police escorts, will record their statement with the inquiry committee today.

