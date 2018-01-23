Nawaz lauds Shehbaz, Punjab police for catching Zainab's murderer

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz president Nawaz Sharif. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif praised the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the province's police to catch seven-year-old Zainab's murderer.



"Well done Shehbaz Sharif, well done Punjab police," Nawaz said, soon after the Punjab CM addressed a joint press conference where he disclosed details of the rapist and murderer -- Muhammad Imran.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz also lauded the efforts of the Punjab police for the case.

"Punjab govt employing latest technology to track down criminals must be lauded. Other provinces should also have similar forensic labs," she tweeted.

Maryam Nawaz Twitter

Maryam also praised the Punjab CM and the government of Punjab, labelling the Punjab Police as 'unsung heroes.'

Maryam Nawaz Twitter



