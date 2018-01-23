Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz lauds Shehbaz, Punjab police for catching Zainab's murderer

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 23, 2018

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz president Nawaz Sharif. Photo: Geo News

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif praised the efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the province's police to catch seven-year-old Zainab's murderer.

"Well done Shehbaz Sharif, well done Punjab police," Nawaz said, soon after the Punjab CM addressed a joint press conference where he disclosed details of the rapist and murderer -- Muhammad Imran.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz also lauded the efforts of the Punjab police for the case.

"Punjab govt employing latest technology to track down criminals must be lauded. Other provinces should also have similar forensic labs," she tweeted. 

Maryam Nawaz Twitter

Maryam also praised the Punjab CM and the government of Punjab, labelling the Punjab Police as 'unsung heroes.' 

Maryam Nawaz Twitter


Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Accused tricked Zainab by telling her she will meet us, says father

Accused tricked Zainab by telling her she will meet us, says father

 Updated 47 minutes ago
Naval college student aces Cambridge exam

Naval college student aces Cambridge exam

 Updated 4 hours ago
Accused confesses to raping three-year-old in Nowshera

Accused confesses to raping three-year-old in Nowshera

Updated 4 hours ago
Pictures show Rao Anwar trying to leave Pakistan

Pictures show Rao Anwar trying to leave Pakistan

 Updated 5 hours ago
Imran demands immediate merger of FATA with KP

Imran demands immediate merger of FATA with KP

 Updated 6 hours ago
CM Punjab criticises Zardari, Imran during Layyah address

CM Punjab criticises Zardari, Imran during Layyah address

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
PTI lawmakers handed over resignations to me: Imran

PTI lawmakers handed over resignations to me: Imran

 Updated 5 hours ago
Naqeebullah was innocent, killed in fake encounter: AIG Abbasi

Naqeebullah was innocent, killed in fake encounter: AIG Abbasi

Updated 8 hours ago
COAS Gen Bajwa inaugurates Army Institute of Military History

COAS Gen Bajwa inaugurates Army Institute of Military History

Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM