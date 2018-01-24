Will neither develop Pak nuclear policy on US orders nor change it: Asif

Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif speaks during a joint news conference in Beijing, China, December 26, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Files

DAVOS: Pakistan will neither develop its nuclear policy with the United States' permission nor change it on its orders, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif told Geo News Tuesday night here in Switzerland.



Asif is on a tour to Davos, in eastern Switzerland, for the much-talked-about annual session of the World Economic Forum (WEF).



The minister went on to say that Pakistan reserves the right to its defence.

It has neither bowed down to pressure from the US in the past nor does it intend to do now, Asif added, referring to the country's strategic policies.