Wednesday Jan 24 2018
'Padmaavat' row intensifies, protests escalate in several Indian states

Wednesday Jan 24, 2018

'Padmaavat', the film which has sparked protests across India, is all set to release tomorrow. Despite the Indian Supreme Court giving a green signal for the movie’s release, the protests doesn’t seem to have abated; on the contrary, they have escalated and spread to more than 10 states.

Reports emerged of the violent protests erupting in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana. Hardline group Karni Sena has announced to protest against the screening of the film and protesters blocked Delhi-Jaipur highway today as well.

Police baton-charged protesters, who were resorting to violence and damaging vehicles, in states of Etawah, Rajasthan and UP.

In Haryana, demonstrators blocked the Wazirpur-Pataudi road and set a bus ablaze. Many cinema owners have stated they will not screen the movie, despite the administration putting a ban within 200-metre radius of the movie halls.

In Mumbai, police took into custody 30 workers of the Karni Sena while 44 were rounded up in Gujarat.

Meanwhile in Ahmedabad, police had opened fire on a violent mob who were smashing windows of shops and burning vehicles.

In Kanpur, demonstrators entered into a mall and tore posters of the film, damaged property and misbehaved with the mall employees.

In Rajasthan, distributors refused to screen the movie due to the outrage.

Karni Sena Chief Lokendra Sindh Kalvi said that the release of the film will be prohibited by the Rajput organisation.

Last week, the Indian Supreme Court lifted the ban on the highly anticipated epic ‘Padmaavat’ in four states, paving way for its all-India release on January 25.

The controversial movie, which stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, was banned in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, prompting its makers to move the top court against the ban.

Padmaavat is based on the poem Padmavat, written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in the 15th century. The ballad narrates the tale of the beautiful Rani Padmini of Chittor (played by Deepika) and Turkish invader Alauddin Khilji's (Ranveer) pursuit of her. The film angered many after the Shree Rajput Karni Sena alleged it distorted historical facts related to the Rajput community.

