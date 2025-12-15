Chris Martin moves on from breakup headlines with wedding bliss

Chris Martin celebrates special milestone with intimate performance

Chris Martin added music to the wedding bells in a surprise performance at a superfan’s wedding in Rugeley.

The 48-year-old musician was asked by the groom’s mother to send a video message congratulating the newlyweds, but the Coldplay frontman went an extra mile and attended the wedding himself.

The Yellow hitmaker surprised fans by playing the piano for the bride and groom’s first dance on Saturday night at Blithfield Lakeside Barns, in Staffordshire.

While the newlyweds were performing their first dance, Martin made a quiet entrance and began performing the song, All My Love.

Following the ceremony, Blithfield Lakeside Barns co-owner, Alex Brown, told StokeonTrentLive, that the Fix You singer was asked to send a message, but “Chris got back and said he could go one better.”

He went on to share that Martin said, “I'm free that night, so I'll come and play the first dance. He didn't want any introduction, so we said it was the first dance, and he walked in and performed. The bride and groom did know he was coming. It was kept as a surprise for the guests. I don't think they realised it was him until the end."

The venue officer heaped on praises for the award-winning singer to make the grand gesture for his fan, without taking away the spotlight from the couple.

