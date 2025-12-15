Billie Eilish makes strong plea after Australia Bondi shooting

Heartbreak gripped the public and celebrities alike as they learned of the tragic shooting incident in the Australia’s Bondi Beach on Monday.

Following the news, Billie Eilish took to social media to express her condolences after the tragic incident and made a strong plea to public to raise their voices against a major issue.

“Today is the anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook elementary, and we woke up to the news of mass shootings in Australia, at Brown University, and in Brooklyn,” the Ocean Eyes singer began her message.

“This is so devastating. My heart goes out to all of the victims and their loved ones.”

She then urged the public to “raise your voice” and to work towards a change by “[voting] out anyone who’s not willing to reform gun policy”.

This is not the first time the Grammy-winning singer has spoken up about the issue and finally “put an end to the gun violence epidemic”. In 2023, the Birds of a Feather singer joined Sheryl Crow, Nile Rodgers, Bootsy Collins, Sofi Tukker, Rufus Wainwright among others for an Artist for Action video message.

Who are Bondi beach shooters?

The death toll for the shooting has reportedly risen to 15 while 27 people remain in hospital. It also includes a bystander Ahmed al Ahmed who wrestled the attacker and also got injured in the process.

According to reports, the two suspects are father and son, 50-year-old Sajid Akram and 24-year-old Naveed Akram.

Naveed has been apprehended and taken to the hospital but Sajid died at the scene. The investigation continues.