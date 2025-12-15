Louis Tomlinson’s girlfriend Zara McDermott reacts to ex’s love life update

Louis Tomlinson’s girlfriend Zara McDermott might have taken a subtle jab at her ex Sam Thompson as he appeared to have stolen her limelight.

As she turned 29 on Sunday December 14, the Love Island alum took to her Instagram to post an adorable birthday selfie with the One Direction star.

The couple beamed in the outdoor snap, with the 33-year-old singer leaning in toward the birthday girl, who was bundled up in a fur overcoat and beanie.

"The best birthday ever with you [red heart, christmas tree, sparkle and log emoji] & the final year of my 20’s !!" she captioned the photo.

This marked the former X Factor: Celebrity contestant’s first birthday, which she described as "the best," since going official with the Night Changes vocalist, following her breakup with her Made in Chelsea co-star after nearly five years together.

The blonde beauty shared the new selfie with her love interest just a few hours after her ex went Instagram official with his new girlfriend Talitha Balinska, a 25-year-old successful DJ in London.

He debuted his new flame on the social media platform on Zara’s birthday eve, after confirming his relationship earlier this month.

For the unversed, Zara and Louis first sparked romance rumours earlier this year before confirming the swirling reports in August.