'It: Welcome to Derry' makers explain 'critical cycles' planned for season 2 & 3

Director Andy Muscheitti unveils key details about new seasons of 'Welcome to Derry'

It: Welcome to Derry’s debut season just came to an end, leaving fans eager to hear the renewal of the show for another season.

Even though, there is no confirmation about a new part from HBO Max, but directors Andy and Barbara Muscheitti previously revealed that they have planned three-seasons for the show.

According to them, each season will go back in time even further. For instance, the first season was set in the year 1962. Therefore, the second one will focus on the year 1935 and the third part will showcase the 1908's Derry.

Andy, in a statement, revealed, “Our big story arc involves three seasons, mainly based on the three critical cycles of Pennywise, which are 1962, 1935 and 1908.”

The makers have done their complete homework and have delved deep into Stephen King’s books to figure out ways to create the magic of Welcome to Derry.

He explained Variety, “I went into the book and looked at the interludes. I realized there was a hidden story there, and that Stephen King was leaving crumbs that could guide is somewhere. It’s a story told backwards.”

Going further back in time means that it will make the audience understand more of the origin story of Bob Gray.

Meanwhile, Bill Skarsgard, who plays the character of Pennywise, is receiving a massive amount of love and recognition from fans, who also think that the actor deserves an award for Best Horror Performance.