pakistan
Thursday Jan 25 2018
CCTV footage shows dacoity at Sheikhupura mobile shop, suspects at large

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

SHEIKHUPURA: A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage emerged Wednesday night of an armed robbery at a mobile shop here in the city, Geo News reported.

The dacoity was carried out in broad daylight, with robbers managing to escape with products and cash worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.

In the clip, one of the robbers can be seen holding the salespeople and customers at gunpoint, demanding they turn out whatever valuables they have as well as cash from the shop, while an accomplice stands guard at the door.

While a case was subsequently filed in this regard, the suspects remain at large.

