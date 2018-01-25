Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Thursday Jan 25 2018
By
AFP

Meryl Streep joins HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies’ season two

By
AFP

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

Actress Meryl Streep arrives for the Gala screening of the film "Suffragette" for the opening night of the British Film Institute (BFI) Film Festival at Leicester Square in London, Britain, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/Files
 

NEW YORK: Meryl Streep will join the cast of Big Little Lies season two, US cable network HBO announced Wednesday, generating another boost for a hit drama already basking in awards glory.

The triple Oscar winner will star opposite Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in the second edition of a show that won plaudits for tackling domestic violence at a time when US society is increasingly focused on its treatment of women.

Streep will play Mary Louise Wright, the grieving mother of Perry, the character played by Alexander Skarsgard, who died at the end of season one after being unmasked as a wife beater.

Streep’s character will search for answers after her son’s death, HBO announced.

Best known for her work in cinema, she won an Emmy for her performance in HBO miniseries Angels in America in 2003 and also appeared on Showtime’s Web Therapy.

On Tuesday, Streep broke her own Oscar nomination record with her 21st nod for her role as Washington Post publisher Katherine Graham in The Post.

Big Little Lies tells the story of three California mothers in the uber-wealthy enclave of Monterey, California, whose seemingly perfect lives disguise behind-the-scenes jealousy, secrets and drama.

A major hit with viewers, it won four Golden Globes, including for best TV movie or limited series and three acting gongs for Kidman as an abused wife, Skarsgard and Laura Dern, who plays a mother trying to find out who is bullying her daughter.

It also walked off with eight Emmy awards including Outstanding Limited Series, as well as individual gongs for its Oscar-winning stars Kidman and Witherspoon.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel, it was initially broadcast as a mini-series and was not intended to run beyond seven episodes shown at the start of 2017.

The show aired last year as the #MeToo movement gathered force following revelations of chronic sexual harassment by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and others.

HBO announced last month that Big Little Lies would be back for a second season, to be directed by Andrea Arnold, who won an Oscar in 2005 for her short film Wasp.

Writer David Kelley — who wrote the first season — will write all seven scripts for the second season.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Mark E. Smith, mercurial post-punk voice of The Fall, dead at 60

Mark E. Smith, mercurial post-punk voice of The Fall, dead at 60

 Updated 2 hours ago
Culture cannot be imposed on others, says Karan Johar

Culture cannot be imposed on others, says Karan Johar

Updated 51 minutes ago
Middle Eastern filmmakers celebrate historic Oscar nominations

Middle Eastern filmmakers celebrate historic Oscar nominations

 Updated 4 hours ago
Who are Bollywood’s highest paid actresses?

Who are Bollywood’s highest paid actresses?

 Updated 11 hours ago
'Padmaavat' row intensifies, protests escalate in several Indian states

'Padmaavat' row intensifies, protests escalate in several Indian states

 Updated 16 hours ago
Rampage against Padmaavat in India's Ahmedabad

Rampage against Padmaavat in India's Ahmedabad

Updated 22 hours ago
Advertisement
These adorable pictures of Taimur Ali Khan will make your day

These adorable pictures of Taimur Ali Khan will make your day

 Updated 23 hours ago
Mohsin Hamid’s Exit West shortlisted for top US book critics' award

Mohsin Hamid’s Exit West shortlisted for top US book critics' award

 Updated 24 hours ago
Malala offers Stephen Fry Oxford University tour to 'see what you've missed'

Malala offers Stephen Fry Oxford University tour to 'see what you've missed'

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM