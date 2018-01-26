Wasim Akram to be in action at Multan Sultans exhibition match

Wasim Akram at an event for Multan Sultans/File photo

KARACHI: Cricket enthusiasts will have an opportunity to see ‘Swing ka Sultan’ Wasim Akram live in action next month at Multan Cricket Stadium, when the former captain takes to the field to play an exhibition match at the launch event of his PSL team Multan Sultans.

An official of Multan Sultans confirmed to Geo.tv that Wasim Akram will not only play the match but will also lead his team Sultan XI against Shoaib Malik’s Toofan XI in the event dubbed as ‘Multan Da Muqabla’ on February 4.

“Multan Da Muqabla is going to be a spectacular event for the locals as they will get to witness top players like Wasim Akram and Shoaib Malik competing head on,” said the official.

The official revealed that after almost a 10-year hiatus, Imran Nazir will also be playing the exhibition match to showcase his support for the Pakistan Super League.

“Each team will include four members from the Multan Sultans 2018 PSL squad, two celebrities, one member from AMK Associates, two kids from local clubs and one underprivileged youngster from Muslim Hands Foundation,” he added.