Sunday Jan 28 2018
Injured Hasan Ali ruled out of T20 decider

Sunday Jan 28, 2018

Fast bowler Hasan Ali. Photo: File

MOUNT MAUNGANUIL: Fast bowler Hasan Ali has been ruled out of the third and final T20I against New Zealand here on Sunday, after suffering an ankle injury during training.

Pakistan Cricket Board informed that the Ali got injured while playing football during a training session, adding that: “After 24 hours of conservative management he did not make adequate progress to be cleared fit to play the final T20I against New Zealand by Pakistan Team Physiotherapist, Vib Singh”.

The team management has not yet informed the replacement of Ali in today’s match.

Pakistan notched their first victory of the tour over the Black Caps on Thursday by crushing New Zealand by 48 runs in Auckland, after a humiliating losing streak that included a 5-0 ODI series whitewash.

For the deciding T20, New Zealand have dropped wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips and called in Tom Blundell to replace him. Explosive batsman Colin Munro was also ruled out of the game earlier after suffering a mild hamstring strain in his right leg. Munro would be replaced by Ross Taylor for the match.

