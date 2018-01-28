PM inaugurates Lyari Expressway section in Karachi

A view of the Lyari Expressway. Photo: File

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has inaugurated the northbound section of the Lyari Expressway — which had been delayed for more than 15 years.

The southbound portion of the expressway was opened for vehicular traffic around a decade ago.

Talking to media after the inauguration, Abbasi praised the army-led Frontier Works Organisation for completing the project.

During his visit to Karachi, Abbasi is also likely to chair a top-level meeting in which he would be briefed on the current state of mega development projects being built in the city with the centre’s financial support as well as on the city’s law and order situation, including the issue of extrajudicial killings and Karachi Operation.

The prime minister is also expected to attend a meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Sindh chapter.



Moreover, the premier is expected to leave for Gwadar tomorrow to inaugurate the Gwadar Expo.