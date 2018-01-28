Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jan 28 2018
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Family of ‘suspect’ killed with Naqebullah to file case against Rao Anwar

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Sunday Jan 28, 2018

Muhammad Ishaq. Photo: File

KARACHI: Family of Muhammad Ishaq, the other suspect killed along with Naqeebullah Mehsud in a controversial police shootout in Shah Latif Town on January 13, announced on Sunday to file a case against suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar for conducting a staged encounter.

Brother of late Ishaq, Muhammad Yousuf, said that he will give his statement to the police after arriving in Karachi.

The family informed that Ishaq was taken into custody on November 11, 2016 from a religious seminary at his hometown Ahmedpur East by men in plain clothes. Later, his other brother Zakariya was also taken into custody but was released after eight months of detention.

Cellular data confirms Rao Anwar was present during Naqeebullah encounter

Technical analysis of CDRs of the cell numbers in use of Rao Anwar and his eight close associates confirms their presence at the scene

Yousuf informed that his mother passed away saddened by the disappearance of her son.

Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among four suspected terrorists killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team led by the then-Malir SSP Rao Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

Following claims of innocence from Naqeebullah's family, an inquiry committee was formed, after which Anwar and the raiding police party officials went into hiding. Anwar and his associates were also suspended by the government and an FIR was registered against them owing to their no-show and alleged involvement in the case.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Sindh AD Khawaja constituted on Friday a new investigation committee in the Naqeebullah murder case.

According to a notification, the new committee was formed under Additional IG Aftab Pathan.

Other members of the committee include SSP Javed Riaz and SSP Adeel Chandio, whereas, Abid Qaimkhani has been appointed the investigation officer of the case.

The notification further said that the committee will carry out an impartial investigation of the case and lead it to its logical conclusion.

The Supreme Court, which has taken a suo motu notice of the case, has given the Sindh Police until Wednesday to nab Anwar. 

