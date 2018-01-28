Sindh to have food authority for check on eateries, shops

KARACHI: After Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh too will have a food authority under which eateries in the province would be checked for the quality of edibles they provide to the public.



While talking to Geo News, Sindh Food Department Secretary Sajjad Hussain said the provincial government has issued Rs500 million for the food authority. He added that more than 50 officials will raid hotels and stores in the first phase of their operation.

However, only eateries and shops in Karachi would be checked in the initial phase.

The team conducting raids would comprise officials of the health department and a professor from the food and science department of University of Karachi among others.

The food authority would first gather relevant information in February. It would then start raiding and punishing suppliers of substandard edibles in March.

According to the food department secretary, all the eateries in Karachi, ranging between big hotels and roadside kiosks will be check.

Over the years, food authorities in Punjab and KP have carried out a number of raids at different shops, bakeries and hotels, recovering huge quantities of substandard edibles. The authorities concerned have also sealed many hotels that were using bad quality products in their food.