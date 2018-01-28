Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Jan 28 2018
By
OMOmaima Malik

Sindh to have food authority for check on eateries, shops

By
OMOmaima Malik

Sunday Jan 28, 2018

KARACHI: After Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh too will have a food authority under which eateries in the province would be checked for the quality of edibles they provide to the public.

While talking to Geo News, Sindh Food Department Secretary Sajjad Hussain said the provincial government has issued Rs500 million for the food authority. He added that more than 50 officials will raid hotels and stores in the first phase of their operation.

However, only eateries and shops in Karachi would be checked in the initial phase.

The team conducting raids would comprise officials of the health department and a professor from the food and science department of University of Karachi among others.

The food authority would first gather relevant information in February. It would then start raiding and punishing suppliers of substandard edibles in March.

According to the food department secretary, all the eateries in Karachi, ranging between big hotels and roadside kiosks will be check.

Over the years, food authorities in Punjab and KP have carried out a number of raids at different shops, bakeries and hotels, recovering huge quantities of substandard edibles. The authorities concerned have also sealed many hotels that were using bad quality products in their food. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CCTV video of Intezar Ahmed's killing emerges after two weeks

CCTV video of Intezar Ahmed's killing emerges after two weeks

 Updated 49 minutes ago
Policeman martyred in Quetta firing

Policeman martyred in Quetta firing

Updated 3 hours ago
Imran self-appointed himself as judiciary representative: Rafique

Imran self-appointed himself as judiciary representative: Rafique

 Updated 2 hours ago
Op Radd-ul-Fasaad: Security forces recover weapons during Balochistan raids

Op Radd-ul-Fasaad: Security forces recover weapons during Balochistan raids

 Updated 3 hours ago
PML-N meeting under Nawaz mulls over political situation

PML-N meeting under Nawaz mulls over political situation

 Updated 4 hours ago
Rao Anwars of Punjab safe, names not placed on ECL: PAT chief

Rao Anwars of Punjab safe, names not placed on ECL: PAT chief

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Three civilians injured in Indian firing across LoC

Three civilians injured in Indian firing across LoC

 Updated 5 hours ago
Family of ‘suspect’ killed with Naqebullah to file case against Rao Anwar

Family of ‘suspect’ killed with Naqebullah to file case against Rao Anwar

 Updated 5 hours ago
Rao Anwar backed by political elements: Imran Khan

Rao Anwar backed by political elements: Imran Khan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM